William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
118 Cedar Valley Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
Patrick Raciti


1930 - 2020
Patrick Raciti

Poughkeepsie - Patrick Raciti, 89 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at The Lutheran Care Center. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 19, 1930, he was the son of the late Marianna DiFabio and Sebastian Raciti.

Patrick served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged . He was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie, retiring in 1990 after 42 years. Patrick was a Partner at the Old Orchard Air Park, a Pilot and a member of the Experimental Airport Association. Patrick's family had many rides in his Cessna 150 over the Hudson Valley. He had equal skills in multiple disciplines including electronics, mechanical work, aviation and artwork.

Patrick is survived by his sister Angelina Sutera (Vincent) of Poughkeepsie, NY, his nieces Dr. Ann Sutera Botash (Robert), Marisa Sutera-Strange (Robert), Elisabeth Raciti Hill and his nephews Paul Sutera and Gian Raciti. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Rosemary Raciti and six great nieces and nephews. Patrick was predeceased by his parents and brother Sebastian Raciti.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY with Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 31 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020
