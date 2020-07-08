1/1
Patsy Bass
Patsy Bass

Poughkeepsie, New York - Patsy Bass, 82, of Poughkeepsie, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on September 12, 1937, to the late Edward and Evelia McDowell in Port Arthur, TX.

After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School she entered the Army as a nurse's aide stationed in Germany, where unbeknownst to her, met a young soldier named Elvis Presley. Upon returning to the U.S. she worked in various nursing homes and finally as a cook at the Happy Hours Daycare Center in Hopewell Junction.

"Grannie/Ma" is survived by her husband, Irwin, who lives at home, a sister, Judy (John) Auth in Lafayette, LA, and children, Edward (Colleen) Williams of Poughkeepsie, Robert Williams of Wappingers

Falls, Lori (Jose) Desousa of Ave Maria, FL, David (Belinda) Williams of Euless, TX and Julie (John) Halliday of Highland. She was the best grannie ever to her 17 grandchildren: Derek, Dominick, Brandon,

Brianna, Joey, Jamie, Heather, Matt, Tiffany, Sonja, Elmer Jr, Sarah, Ashley, Cheyanne, Alyssa, Adam, Jason and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Murphy and Michael McDowell, sisters Evelia Graffagnino and Joyce Cogar, daughter, Patsy Mock, and favorite pet, CeCe.

Calling hours will be held Friday July 10, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.

Due to the mandated New York State guidelines, we are allowed 33 percent of our occupancy at this time to enter the building. Masks are required with social distancing measures to take place when entering to pay respects to the family. We kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move those wishing to pay their respects to the family in an orderly manner. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the Family at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
