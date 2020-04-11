Services
Paul C. Gregory Jr.


1935 - 2020
Paul C. Gregory Jr. Obituary
Paul C. Gregory, Jr.

HUDSON, NY - Paul C. Gregory, Jr. , 85, an 18-year resident of Hudson, NY, formerly of Staatsburgh, NY, died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, NY. Mr. Gregory was a laborer with Laborers Union Local #1000 in Poughkeepsie, NY for 22 years retiring in 1983. He later worked as a sewing machine operator at Pleasant Valley Finishing Company and and as a machine operator at Fargo Manufacturing in Poughkeepsie, NY retiring in 1999.

Born on February 3, 1935 in Millerton, NY, he was the son of the late Paul C. Gregory, Sr. and Florence Wesley Gregory. On February 10, 1959 in Millerton, NY, he married Betty Halvorsen who died on April 29, 2000. On July 22, 2001 in the Town of Clinton, NY, he married Margaret Ann Fuller Trinka who survives at home.

Mr. Gregory was a former member of the Antique Power Association in Hudson, NY; the National Rifle Association, Hudson Fish and Game and the Moose Lodge #904 in Hyde Park, NY.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three stepchildren, George Trinka, Debra Freud and Dianna Paulson. He is also survived by a brother, Russell H. Gregory of Hillsdale, NY; three grandchildren, Chelsea Adams, Michael and Mitchell Trinka and three great grandchildren, Lucas and Benjamin Trinka and Nova Adams.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Paul C. Gregory III in 2013 and five half-brothers, Ellwood, George, Henry, Sherwood and Elmer Cade.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 121 Executive Drive, Suite 21, Newburgh, NY. 12553. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
