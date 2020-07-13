1/
Paul C. Lovallo
Paul C. Lovallo

Poughkeepsie - Paul C. Lovallo, 76, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. A local resident and previously of Port Chester, NY, Paul was born on November 29, 1943, in Port Chester and was the son of the late Anthony and Clara DiTullio Lovallo. He had worked as a foreman for the Monarch Brass & Copper Company in New Rochelle, NY. He loved to walk and he lived a healthy life style. Paul is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Paula and Tim Becker of Poughkeepsie, his grandsons; Paul Becker, Kristopher Becker and Timothy Becker, all of Poughkeepsie, as well as his great-granddaughter Chloe Becker. Additionally he is survived by his brothers; Angelo (Blanche) Lovallo, Anthony (Deana) Lovallo, Vincent (Jodi) Lovallo and Gregory Lovallo. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Service will be held at 7:45pm during visitation. Burial is private and at the convenience of the Family. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
