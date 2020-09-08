1/1
Paul Christopher Rossi
Paul Christopher Rossi

Poughkeepsie - Paul Christopher Rossi, 61, died unexpectedly at home on September 3, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1958, the son of Joseph L. Rossi and Rose M. Rossi (Piccoli).

Paul was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and a lifelong Poughkeepsie. Though the years, he worked in a number of local businesses and more recently was the former owner of Raymond Avenue Antiques.

Paul is survived by a sister, Lucy Hawkins (Richard) and a brother John C. Rossi (Sherry) as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Michael. Paul leaves behind many caring and close friends who will surely miss his gregarious personality.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Due to COVID-19 considerations, please wear a mask and socially distance 6 feet apart. Funeral services are private and Burial is at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
