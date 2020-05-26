|
Paul D. Gilpatrick, Sr.
Chicopee - Paul D. Gilpatrick, Sr., of Chicopee, MA, passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 from complications of having COVID-19 at Holyoke Medical Center at the age of 86. He had been a resident of the VA Soldier's Home in Holyoke. Born on December 26, 1933 in Holyoke, MA to Oscar J. Gilpatrick and Diana C. Gelinas. He graduated from Chicopee HS in 1951 and then attended AIC where he obtained a degree in Accounting. In 1956 he was drafted in the Army at Fort Dix, NJ and served as a Physical Therapist until 1959 at Fort Jay, NY. In February 1963, Paul married the former Barbara Siano and moved to South Hadley. They had two children: Donald & Lisa but later divorced. Donald has 4 children, Evan, Adam, Samantha & Haley. Lisa Doolittle has three children: Eliza, Dayna, and Matthew. In September of 1972 Paul married Dorothy LaBossiere in California and moved to Bernardston, MA. Their family was soon joined by twins. Paul Jr. & Gail. His wife passed away in 1976. Paul Jr. lives with his wife Laura in Michigan with their children Nathaniel & Addie. Gail and her husband Patrick McIntyre live in New York. He had a love of the outdoors, and boasted about having travelled through Europe with his bike. He spent time with friends water & snow skiing, hiking, sailing, golfing and bicycling the trails of new England. He worked over the years at Big Y, Spaulding, Scoville & Wellington, Milton Bradley & Bagetta VW. He was a mailman for the Turner Falls, Ma branch Post office until his retirement in 1998 after 18 years and moved back to his boyhood home in Chicopee. Never good at being alone, he found happiness throughout the years with scores of family and friends. They included Gloria Thompson now of CA, and Terry McCann of Grafton, MA. He loved to go to shows and listen & sing music but had no talent for playing instruments. Although plagued with health issues in later years, he tried to not let it slow him down. Paul leaves behind his younger brother Ronald and his wife Simone of Chicopee; 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandkids, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Jeanne Muldoon of Chicopee, Terry, & his son Donald. Services will be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Further details will be released when it's feasible to do so. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paul to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104, , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 56 Broad Street, Boston, MA 02109. The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
