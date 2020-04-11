|
Paul Davidsion
East Fishkill - Paul Davidson, 71, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather passed away suddenly at home on April 9 in East Fishkill.
Paul was born in the Bronx on July 23, 1948 to Jack and Elizabeth Davidson. He graduated high school from the SS John W. Brown Liberty Ship, docked in Manhattan in 1966. During the Vietnam War, he first served on the destroyer, USS Robert H. McCard and then joined Operation Game Warden, Task Force 117 on a Patrol Boat River (PBR) which patrolled the Mekong Delta, 1967-1968. He earned three bronze stars and the Presidential Unit Citation. He left all his medals at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
When he came home, he became a New York City cab driver until he was employed by Penn Central, then Conrail as a freight conductor ("the brains of the crew") on the river line from northern New Jersey to Selkirk, NY.
Paul was a kind soul, whose generosity towards others was unparalleled. Upon his retirement, his selflessness was best exemplified in his years of volunteer work for the veteran and older adult communities.
In 1994 he began the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Transportation Program at VAMC Castle Point, which is still in existence today. He began the program driving veterans from the Castle Point parking lot to the Outpatient Clinic in a golf cart. In nine short years, the DAV Transportation Program had a fleet of nine vehicles, including a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. He and his crew drove to VA Facilities in Albany, Northampton, Long Island, Manhattan, New Jersey and Castle Pt. In 1997 he received Honorable Mention from the DAV's national George H. Seal Memorial Award for his extraordinary service to veterans and he was Castle Point's Volunteer-of-the-Year.
In 2003 he joined the local American Red Cross as an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) driver. He worked tirelessly to provide relief to those in crisis at all hours of the day and night. He was Volunteer-of-the-Year for his efforts.
In 2008 he volunteered for Friends of Seniors, driving seniors and veterans to their medical appointments all over Dutchess County, up to Albany and down to New York City. He remained a volunteer driver until his passing.
He was a dedicated, uncompromising advocate for all veterans, meeting with members of the U.S. Congress, the NY State and Dutchess County Legislatures, and veterans organizations in an unending effort to champion veterans' entitlements. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. In the 1980's and 1990's, he was a member of the Color Guard at the VFW Post 5913 in Wappingers Falls and served as adjutant of the Beacon VFW Pvt. William B. Wilson, Post 666. He was a hero to all who loved him and all who knew him.
Paul was also a numismatist and an avid jazz aficionado. He will be remembered for many things he accomplished in his life, but to those who were fortunate enough to know him, he will be remembered for his colorful personality, his unique sense of humor and his gentleness.
Paul is survived by his wife, Susan, his son, John (Stacey), his daughter Rachel Wallace (Tony), step-daughter, Jessica Madden (Paul Nuhn), grandchildren Amber, Mary, Joseph, Christine, Tret, Kayla, James Madden, and great-granddaughter, Layla.
Paul will have a private burial at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Thursday, April 16. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020