Paul F. Chenevert
Hyde Park - On Friday, December 13, 2019, Paul, 80, passed away quietly in his sleep after a short battle with cancer.
Paul was born on July 22, 1939 in Worcester, MA and moved to Poughkeepsie in 1950. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1958. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1958 to 1962. He married Dot on December 30, 1961 and they moved to Hyde Park in 1989.
He is survived by his partner, best friend and wife, Dot; their son, Scott Chenevert, and his wife, Tammy; daughters, Jill Chenevert, Christine Joray and her husband, Mark. Grand children include Justin Chenevert and his wife, Victoria, Emily Romano Santiago, and Lauren and Kyra Joray. Great-grandchildren are Aurora and Ryder Chenevert.
Paul had many jobs during the early years of marriage when in 1981, he and Dot bought a florist in Hyde Park and named it The Green Oak Florist. ...which is the translation of their name...Chenevert. They owned the florist for 30 years.
During his 30 years of business, Paul was very active in many community activities, served twice as president of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and even ran the Hyde Park Fourth of July Parade for two years. Paul was most proud of his participation in the creation of the Hyde Park Farmers Market and has served as treasurer and market manager for all fifteen years of its existence.
We are NOT going to ask you to NOT send flowers! However, instead of sending those flowers to Paul, please send flowers to someone you love. You can send them in his name if you wish, he would really like that.
Those who wish to pay their respects may do so at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park on Sunday, December 22nd from 2 to 6 PM. A brief memorial service will be held at 5 PM and a celebration of Pauls' life will follow at Coppola's Restaurant in Hyde Park at 6:30 pm. Friends and family are welcome.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019