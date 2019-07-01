|
Paul Granger
UNION VALE - Paul Charles Granger, 69, of Union Vale, NY, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28th, 2019 at his home. Born in Patterson, NJ on Dec. 7th, 1949 to Irene Samanek and John Granger (predeceased). Raised in Hawthorne, NJ until 1964 when the family moved to Hopewell Junction, NY. He graduated from Roy C. Ketchum High School in 1968 and was drafted into the United States Army in 1969. He served as Sergeant with the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) and 25th Infantry in the Vietnam War from July 1970 to July 1971 earning the Bronze Star, Air Medal, and several other awards and recognitions, returning home as a decorated war veteran.
On April 8th, 1972, at St. Denis Church in Hopewell Junction, NY, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia McDermott who survives at home. He is also survived by his 3 children, Kevin Paul Granger and his wife Kara of Millbrook, NY; Scott Michael Granger and his wife Candice of Lancaster, MA; and Kerri Anne Lyman and husband Adam of Ancram, NY. Also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Post of Hawthorne, NJ and her husband William. Pre-deceased by brother John Granger and sisters Barbara Zisa and Irene Granger. Also survived by Sister-in-Laws Pamela Granger and Debra Zisa. He is survived by 5 grandchildren; Madeline Granger, Jack & Jameson Granger, Grady Lyman, Abigail Granger and pre-deceased by grandson Elijah Lyman. He is also survived by a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Paul retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Local 38 of Brewster, NY where he worked from 1971-2004. In 1981, he joined the Union Vale Volunteer Fire Dept. where he held a number of ranks including Chief of the department and earned the status of Lifetime Member. Paul enjoyed traveling with his family and spending time with his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and unusually large and extended family. Following retirement, Paul spent much of his time helping others in his community, being known by many for his craftsmanship and the man "who could fix anything". He was respected and revered by many.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at the Millbrook Fire House at 10 am. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019