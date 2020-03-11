|
|
Paul Griffen Toles
Poughkeepsie - Mr. Paul Griffin Toles, 94, a patient at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, NY, went to live in his eternal home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was the son of the late William Henry Toles, Sr. and Willie Ann Fuseyamore Toles. As a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, Mr. Toles entered the US Army in 1944, served in the Pacific Ocean Theatre for 14 months and received 1 Battle Star. In 1946 he received an Honorable Discharge, earning an American Campaign Medal of Good Conduct, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He was married twice, to Irma M Patrice in 1951, and to Ida M Freeman in 1990. Following 35 years of employment he retired from the IBM. Mr. Toles was very active in his community. He was a member of, Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served on the Board of Stewardship and Finance; Nimrod Lodge #96 PHA where he held the title of Past Master; Excelsior Chapter #72, OESPHA where he held several offices; and member of King David #29. Other memberships held were in Hoe bowl Mardi-Bob Bowling League, Catharine Street Center Glee Club and Catharine Street Rod and Gun Club where he was chairman of Nominating Committee. Paul in his spare timed loved to watch the jets play football and the Yankees play baseball. Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Yvette L. Toles and Patrice B. Toles; Grandchildren, Patrice Yvette Davenport, Geon Paul Garrett, Minister Herrell Paul Washington (Dominique Washington); Special Companion, Susie Turner; several nieces and nephews; and a great number of friends and acquaintances. He was predeceased by his parents, William Henry Toles, Sr. and Willie Ann Fuseyamore Toles; wife, Ida M Toles; sisters, Theresa Toles, Irene Toles Hembrick, Minerva Toles Hopkins; and a brother William H. Toles Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 6pm to 8pm at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 15 Smith Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 and Saturday, March 14, 2020 10am to 11am. A Celebration of life will begin 11am with Pastor Bell officiating. Burial to follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845)452-1840. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020