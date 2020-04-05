Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Goldberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul H. Goldberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul H. Goldberg Obituary
Paul H. Goldberg

Fishkill - Paul H. Goldberg, 93, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Wingate of Dutchess in Fishkill, NY. He was born on December 8, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Carl & Ida Shifman Goldberg. He grew up in small town called Adams, MA.

As a member of the Greatest Generation, he served in the US Army from 1944-46. Paul married Naomi Satz on January 6, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She predeceased him on January 26, 2016. Paul and Naomi were the Co-Owners of The House of Cards in Poughkeepsie for many years. They were also members of Vassar Temple in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Survivors include his son: Edward Goldberg and his wife Myra Modell of Los Angeles, CA and his daughter: Dr. Sara Jane Goldberg and her husband Dr. George Papageorge of Warwick, NY. Grandchildren include: Hannah, Leah and Gideon Goldberg.

Services and burial were private. Arrangements were under the direction of Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -