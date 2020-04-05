|
|
Paul H. Goldberg
Fishkill - Paul H. Goldberg, 93, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Wingate of Dutchess in Fishkill, NY. He was born on December 8, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Carl & Ida Shifman Goldberg. He grew up in small town called Adams, MA.
As a member of the Greatest Generation, he served in the US Army from 1944-46. Paul married Naomi Satz on January 6, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She predeceased him on January 26, 2016. Paul and Naomi were the Co-Owners of The House of Cards in Poughkeepsie for many years. They were also members of Vassar Temple in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Survivors include his son: Edward Goldberg and his wife Myra Modell of Los Angeles, CA and his daughter: Dr. Sara Jane Goldberg and her husband Dr. George Papageorge of Warwick, NY. Grandchildren include: Hannah, Leah and Gideon Goldberg.
Services and burial were private. Arrangements were under the direction of Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020