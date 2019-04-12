|
|
Paul J. Horesky
Salt Point - Paul J. Horesky, 74, of Salt Point and Citrus Springs, FL., passed into Heaven on April 9, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Paul was born on January 12, 1945 in North Tarrytown, NY to the late Joseph and Anne (Tereska).
Paul married Frances Zingaro on September 11, 1965 in Immaculate Conception Church in North Tarrytown, NY. They met when he was fifteen and she was fourteen. Frances passed away on July 5, 2018.
Paul enjoyed spending time with his family especiallyhis grandchildren. He enjoyed collecting model trains and he was an avid reader. Together he and Frances loved to travel and go on cruises. Paul retired after 34 years of service as Captain with the Westchester Department of Corrections.
While living in Florida he belonged to the Moose Lodge 2308 in Dunnellon, FL., he proudly held title of Administrator, Governor and Legionnaire.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Pam and her husband, Kevin Brill; son, Joseph Horesky, Sr.; grandchildren, Daniel Bohringer, Alexis Brill, Ryan Brill of NY, Joseph Horesky, Jr., United States Marine Corps, Kasandra Horesky of NY and Carol Anne Montalegre; brother, Thomas Horesky he was 7 years elder; sister in law, Peggy and her husband, George Carfi of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Frances.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 AM from St. Stanislaus Church, 1590 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY 12569.
Visitation will be held after Mass on Saturday from 11:15 AM to 12:30 PM at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY 12569.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
If you would like to leave an online condolence and for directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 12, 2019