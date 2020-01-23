|
|
Paul J. McPeck
Paul J. McPeck - Unexpectedly on December 29, 2019.
Paul was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 16, 1951 to Donald and Pauline (Guinta) McPeck. Along with his loving wife, Judy McLeavey and his adored sister Donna McPartland Paul leaves his nieces Cathy Alexander and Kelly McPartland, his nephew Paul Salvati, and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews in the Boston area.
Paul attended Poughkeepsie public schools where his talent for the game of baseball developed. During these years, both on and off the field, Paul formed many lifelong friendships.
After two years at Dutchess Community College Paul went on to Erskine College where he earned his Bachelor's Degree while playing varsity baseball.
Following college graduation, Paul entered VISTA, volunteering in South Carolina. It was during his year in VISTA that he met another volunteer, his future wife, Judy. Together, they have spent the past 44 years in the happiest of marriages.
As a couple, Paul and Judy joined the Peace Corps serving on two separate occasions, the first to the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, and the second to Morocco.
For the past 14 years, Paul had been employed as a sales agent at Falmouth Lumber Company on Cape Cod. Prior to moving to the Cape, Paul was a sales agent at Winnipesaukee Lumber in New Hampshire. His positive attitude, his eagerness to tackle any job, and his selfless concern for others, brought great joy to his fellow workers and customers.
In 2015 Paul was inducted into the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame. This recognition brought him much joy primarily because it gave him an opportunity to reconnect with former teammates and old friends. Paul never forgot his roots and his dear Poughkeepsie friends.
Paul's sincere compassion for others, his winning smile and his engaging sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Donations in Paul's memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod at
habitatcapecod.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 28, 2020