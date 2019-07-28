|
Paul Joseph Nassetta
Hyde Park - Nassetta, Paul Joseph, age 75, of Hyde Park, New York passed away suddenly on Father's Day June 16, 2019. He was born in The Bronx, New York on September 28, 1943; graduated in 1961 from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains N.Y.; received a BBA in Quantitative Business Analysis from Manhattan College in 1966; and an MBA in Management from Golden Gate University in 1970. Paul was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force stationed at George AFB near Victorville, California during the Viet Nam War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in 1970.
Paul lived a kind and noble life. Since 1974, Paul was the co-owner and operator of PARADICE Kennels in Hyde Park. The Kennel boarded, bred and groomed dogs and raised champion collies. Prior to arriving in Hyde Park, Paul worked as an engineer for the New York Telephone Company/NYNEX from 1971 to the early 90's. In Hyde Park, as a former member of the Executive Committee of the Dutchess County Conservative Party, Paul specialized in the candidate interview process; served as an original founder and former leader of the Hyde Park Elks; founder and former President of the Tri-County Collie Breeders Association; and poll watcher for the Dutchess County Elections. He also enjoyed being a substitute teacher for the Hyde Park School District. Growing up Paul was very active in the Catholic Youth Organization at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Valhalla, New York and helped his father at his North White Plains Sunoco Station.
Paul married Valerie Burns on September 15, 1967 in Big Bear, California. Paul is survived by his wife Valerie, daughters Vikki Nassetta of Beacon, NY, Michelle Wojtowicz (Robert) of Mahopac NY, sons Richard Nassetta of Rancho Cordova, California, and Phillip Nassetta (Jaclyn) of Middletown, CT; and seven grandchildren: Paolo, Abigail, Alexina, Becca, Rachel, Kaitlyn, and James. His grandson Josh predeceased Paul. Paul is also survived by his 94 year-old Aunt Cecelia (Scavnicky) Nassetta of North White Plains, NY, Sister Nancy (Nassetta) Hadley of Marion, Connecticut, Brother Joe Nassetta of Eastchester, NY. and nieces and nephew. Paul was predeceased by his Parents, Joseph and Emma Patricia Nassetta and his Uncle Anthony F. Nassetta of Valhalla, NY.
Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life at Sweets Funeral Home in Hyde Park will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019