Paul Jubinsky
Hyde Park - Paul Jubinsky, a resident of Hyde Park, entered into rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home. He was 95.
Son of the late Timothy and Julia Hutnik Jubinsky, he was born June 14, 1924 in Pleasant Mount, Pennsylvania. He was proud of the fact that he was born and raised on the family farm. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Department Technician with IBM in Poughkeepsie. Together with his wife, he was a founding member of St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church in Wappingers Falls and they have been devoted members since. He was the first warden of the church and had been in the church choir. Paul was a wonderful handyman and could fix and do everything. He also enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include his children, Joanie Webb and husband, Doug and James Jubinsky; his sister, Mary Sigler; his grandchildren, Stacey Houchens and husband, Isaac and Jeffrey Webb; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-six years, Anastasia "Nancy" Jubinsky on January 14, 2018. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Metro, Anthony, Michael and Peter Jubinsky and sisters, Ann Matwey and Olga Jubinsky.
Family will receive their friends on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church, 1550, Route 376 in Wappingers Falls. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12 at the church. Entombment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, South Avenue in Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made to the SAS Foundation, PO Box 602, Bible School Park, New York 13737.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, PO Box 131, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send the family a personal condolence or for directions, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 9, 2019