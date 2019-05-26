Paul Lamoree, Sr.



FISHKILL - Paul Anthony Lamoree, Sr., 87, died on May 18, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC. A lifelong area resident, Paul had moved to Myrtle Beach 23 years ago.



Born in Beacon on June 3, 1932, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Evans) Lamoree. He proudly served in the US Marines. Paul was employed as a Corrections Officer at Fishkill Correctional Facility for 29 years until his retirement in 1985. He then worked as a letter carrier for 12 years for the US Post Office in Wilton, CT.



Paul had served as Assistant Chief of the Protection Engine Company of the Village of Fishkill Fire Department. He was a founding and charter member of the Rombout Fire Company in Fishkill and had served as the Chief in the 1970's. He also served as Sergeant of the Village of Fishkill Police Department.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Planten- Lamoree of Myrtle Beach, SC; his children, Paul A. Lamoree, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Wappingers Falls, Robert Lamoree and his wife Laraine of Hendersonville, NC, Gary Lamoree and his wife Susan of Brunswick, GA, Eric Lamoree of Wappingers Falls, Sean Lamoree of Savannah, GA, Marie Vazquez and her husband Ricky of Elijay, GA, and Jonathon Planten and his wife Alison of Myrtle Beach, SC; his 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, Joseph Lamoree of Fishkill; his former wife, Donna Moranski-Barr of Elijay, GA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was also predeceased by his first wife, Nona Jean (Van Nostrand) Lamoree; and his siblings, Roberta Morgan and Gordon Lamoree.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 3 - 8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill with a firematic service beginning at 7 pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 10 am at the funeral home followed by burial at St. Joachim Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to the Rombout Fire Company. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 26 to May 29, 2019