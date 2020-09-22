Paul M. Ratner, D.D.S.
Millbrook - Paul M. Ratner, 95, of Millbrook, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Prior to moving to Millbrook he resided in Poughkeepsie, NY with his loving wife, Estelle, who predeceased on 5/25/2020 after 64 years of marriage.
Paul was born June 14, 1925 in Manhattan to Samuel & Sarah (Zuckerman) Ratner. He was predeceased by his brother, Milton & sister Claire.
Following graduation from high school, Paul entered the U.S. Coast Guard and fought in WWII, being honorably discharged in 1946.
Paul then entered NYU & received a B.A. degree. Following graduation from NYU, Paul entered the University of Pennsylvania where he received a Doctoral of Dental Degree in 1953. He set up a small practice in Liberty, NY.
On April 29, 1956, he married the love of his life, Estelle and moved to Poughkeepsie where he opened a dental practice and worked tirelessly until retiring 2003 Paul was proud to be on of the first dentists in the area to perform dental implants.
Paul was a lifelong member of Temple Beth-El in Poughkeepsie.
Paul leaves behind his three children, Stuart & his wife, Linda of Monroe, CT, Mark & his wife,Terri of Millbrook with whom he resided with & Dawn Boeckel and her partner John Harrington. In addition he is survived by his three grandchildren-Corrie, Kelly & Emma of Monroe, CT.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 3 PM in Temple Beth-El Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com