Paul Martin DesAutels
Poughkeepsie - Paul Martin DesAutels, 90, of Poughkeepsie, died peacefully on November 9, 2020, at The Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born July 4, 1930, in Newport, VT, the son of Louis C. and Lela A. (Hathaway) Desautels.
Paul graduated from Newport High School in 1948. He served in the US Navy 1951-1955, including in the Korean Conflict, stationed in Washington, DC, in Norfolk, VA, and aboard the air craft carriers USS Lake Champlain, Antietam, & Shangri-La. He was honorably discharged as a Fire Control Technician 2nd Class. Paul completed his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1957. He was hired by IBM in product testing and design, where he remained until his retirement in 1993 as an Advisory Engineer.
He married Susan Johanna "Sue-Joan" Gooss in February 1959, in New Jersey. They were happily married until her death in June 2008. Paul was also predeceased by his parents and his sister Anne L. Morgan. He is survived by two daughters, Diane DesAutels, of Poughkeepsie, and (Nancy) Eileen DesAutels Wiltshire (and her husband, Leo), of Virginia Beach, VA, and by his generations of nieces and nephews.
Paul was a 32° Freemason, KotRCoC & OPC, actively participating in numerous groups in both VT & NY since 1952. His other interests included RV travel, bird-watching, golf, photography, gardening, lapidary, and DIY.
Paul was cremated, according to his wishes. An inurnment + memorial service is planned for 2021 (date TBD); his ashes will be laid to rest beside Sue-Joan's at Hope Lutheran Church, Virginia Beach.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
Condolences, photos, stories, etc., may be left at: facebook.com/paul.m.desautels