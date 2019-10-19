Services
Lagrange, New York - Paul Michael Seaman (Tall Paul ) of Lagrange, died peacefully at home on October 11, 2019.

Paul was born on September 26, 1959, he was the son of the late Clayton Michael and Irene Bush Seaman.

Paul is survived by his mother Irene Bush Seaman, stepmother MaryAnn Seaman, son Justin Michael Seaman of Glenville, NY., grandson Landon Michael Seaman, sister Noreen F. Seaman of Aiken, SC., brother Davis Clayton Seaman and his wife Katherine of Parker, CO., stepsister Kim Etts of Poughkeepsie, NY., Kathy Feasel and her husband Robert of the Villages, Florida. and his stepbrother Joe Sutka and his wife Katherine of Stone Ridge, NY.

Interment will be at a future date at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements were handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.

Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
