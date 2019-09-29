|
|
Paul Molloy
Verbank, NY - Paul M. Molloy, 55, of Verbank, NY, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center with his family by his side.
Born on Christmas day in 1963, in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph Molloy Jr. and Charlotte May Molloy.
Paul held many different jobs throughout his life. Paul was an advocate for the New Horizons Agency and the disabled. He worked in the St. Francis Mailroom, Alpha Laval Mid-Hudson Workshop, he was a greeter at North East Center, and volunteer at The Lutheran Care Center.
Paul enjoyed art shows and was an avid artist and painter. Some of his paintings are on display at the Adriance Memorial Library in Poughkeepsie. He also enjoyed paintball and competed as a bowler in the Special Olympics.
A proud supporter of MDA, Paul often would help organize fundraisers for MDA.
Paul is survived by his five siblings, Jeanine and her husband Keith Armbrust, Staatsburg; Brian and his wife Mary Molloy, Clinton; David and his wife Jennifer Molloy, Highland; Joseph and his wife Noelle Molloy, Cornwall; Patrick Aiken Molloy, SC, step-mother, Joan E. Molloy, Hyde Park. Paul is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and his close family at New Horizons whom he spent most of his adult life with.
Along with his parents he was also predeceased by one brother, Thomas E. Molloy, and two sisters, Charlann Molloy and Therese Molloy.
Calling hours will be from 6 PM to 9 PM, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, NY.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Paul's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Special Olympics of New York, Inc., 1207 Route 9, Ste 1C, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or https://give.specialolympics.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019