Paul Molloy
Hyde Park - Paul M. Molloy, 55, a former longtime Hyde Park resident, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center with his family by his side. Paul was a resident in a group home with New Horizons for many years. He had a special bond with his original housemates, Carl, John, Matt, and Bruce.
Born on Christmas Day in 1963, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Joseph T. Molloy Jr. and Charlotte Jane Ray Molloy.
After graduating from FDR High School in 1985, Paul was called to numerous vocations. He was an advocate for the New Horizons Agency and the disabled. Paul worked in the St. Francis Mailroom, Alpha Laval Mid-Hudson Workshop, was a greeter at the North East Center, and a volunteer at The Lutheran Care Center.
Paul was an avid artist, painter and poet. He participated in art shows throughout the Hudson Valley and received congressional recognition for his outstanding abstract artwork. Some of his paintings are on display at the Adriance Memorial Library in Poughkeepsie. A published poet, Paul's writing reflected his creativity and exemplified his diversity. In addition to his artistic prowess, Paul was a regular competitor in the NYS Special Olympics. He was a talented bowler, winning a Presidential Award in 1984. Paul was also a proud supporter of the MDA, often taking part in and organizing fundraisers.
Known for his magnetic smile, cheerful disposition, optimism, and strong character-, Paul was an inspiration to many and will be missed.
Survivors include his five siblings, Brian Molloy, and wife, Mary, of the Town of Clinton, David Molloy and wife, Jennifer, of Highland, Joseph Molloy and wife, Noelle, of Cornwall, Patrick Molloy of Aiken, SC, and Jeanine Armbrust and husband, Keith, of Staatsburg; and step-mother, Joan A. Molloy of Hyde Park.
Paul is also survived by an aunt, uncle, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and his close family at New Horizons with whom he spent most of his adult life.
Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by paternal grandparents, Joseph T., Sr. and Marie E. Molloy; maternal grandparents, Clayton P. and Gertrude P. Ray; one brother, Thomas E. Molloy; and two sisters, Charlann and Therese Molloy.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 9 pm, on Friday, October 4th, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Route 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Saturday, October 5th, at Regina Coeli Church, Route 9, Hyde Park. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, Paul's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Special Olympics of New York, Inc., 1207 Route 9, Suite 1C, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or www.give.speciatotympics.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019