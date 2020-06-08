Paul Palmateer
PALENVILLE - Paul Palmateer, 64, formerly of Hopewell Junction, died on June 6, 2020 at home.
Born in Beacon on May 6, 1956, Paul was the son of the late Louis Everett Palmateer and Ruth Hazel Ager. He was employed as a self-employed maintenance technician.
Paul enjoyed wood carving and gardening. More than anything, he will be remembered as a loving father and doting grandfather.
Paul is survived by his significant other, Helen Todd of Palenville, NY; daughters and their spouses, Amanda and Steve DeLeon of Orlando, FL and Heather and Avante Baggett of Highland, NY; his 10 grandchildren; his sisters, Nancy Warner and her husband Jeffrey of Lamoine, ME and Ruthanne Palmateer and her fiancé Paul Skowronski; and his niece and nephew.
Due to current restrictions, funeral services will be private at this time. Paul will be buried at Shenandoah Cemetery in Hopewell Junction.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. Please visit Paul's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.