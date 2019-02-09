|
|
Paul Ranalli
Wappingers Falls - Paul J. Ranalli, 92, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
He was born in Wappingers Falls, July 25, 1926, the son of Joseph and Angelina Cianchetta Ranalli. Paul was employed in the purchasing department at IBM, Poughkeepsie, until his retirement. He was a member of S.W.Johnson Eng. Co. #2, and the VFW Post 5913, both in Wappingers Falls.He served in the Army at the end of W.W.II.
Survivors include his brother, Joseph (Mary) Ranalli, of Fishkill, Nephews, Dean (Margaret) Ranalli, of Fishkill, Barry (Teresa) Ranalli of Highland, Great nieces and nephews, Meaghan, Nicholas, Christopher, and Arianna.
The family would like to thank Paul's special friends, AnnMarie and Ray Pantaleo, Diane and Anthony Galucci, Dave Nicholson, John Chase, and Mike Rodack.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to . To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019