Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
11 Clinton St
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ranalli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Ranalli


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Ranalli Obituary
Paul Ranalli

Wappingers Falls - Paul J. Ranalli, 92, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

He was born in Wappingers Falls, July 25, 1926, the son of Joseph and Angelina Cianchetta Ranalli. Paul was employed in the purchasing department at IBM, Poughkeepsie, until his retirement. He was a member of S.W.Johnson Eng. Co. #2, and the VFW Post 5913, both in Wappingers Falls.He served in the Army at the end of W.W.II.

Survivors include his brother, Joseph (Mary) Ranalli, of Fishkill, Nephews, Dean (Margaret) Ranalli, of Fishkill, Barry (Teresa) Ranalli of Highland, Great nieces and nephews, Meaghan, Nicholas, Christopher, and Arianna.

The family would like to thank Paul's special friends, AnnMarie and Ray Pantaleo, Diane and Anthony Galucci, Dave Nicholson, John Chase, and Mike Rodack.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday from 4 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to . To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.