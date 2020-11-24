Dr. Paul S. Auerbach
Poughkeepsie - Dr. Paul S. Auerbach passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Dr. Auerbach practiced Gastroenterology in the community for over thirty years. He was a kind and dedicated Physician, beloved by his patients. He was a true healer with a reverence for scientific rigor.
Paul was born on March 12, 1957 in Manhattan, NY to Zareth and Anita Auerbach. Raised on the Upper West Side of the City, he attended LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and spent much of his youth at the central Park Tennis courts. He was a regionally ranked tennis player and talented teacher. He attended Hunter College and NYU Medical School.
The center of his life was his family. Paul installed his deep love for classical music in all of his children. He loved animals, wildlife and spent time in nature. His clever and at times irreverent humor never concealed his caring and empathic heart. He will be deeply missed by his wife Cary, his children, Zoe, Eric, Jonathan, Alana, Nick, Christina and Josephine; his grandchildren Owen and Clive, his sister Debby and many cherished family members, friends and colleagues. Gifts in his memory may be made to the Wildlife Conservation Society of WQXR.
Services were private and have taken place. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com