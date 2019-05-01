Services
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
(703) 777-6000
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crossroads United Methodist Church
43454 Crossroads Drive
Ashburn, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Crossroads United Methodist Church
43454 Crossroads Drive
Ashburn, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Fineran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul William Fineran


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul William Fineran Obituary
Paul William Fineran

Potomac Falls - CDR. Paul William Fineran, USNR (Retired), 61 passed peacefully into the arms of God at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 after a valiant 5-year battle with AML leukemia.

Born November 9, 1957, he is survived by his loving wife, Terri Kennedy, and children Shannon and Connor Fineran. He leaves 3 sisters (Trish Fineran, MaryLou Burr and Eileen Lopatkiewicz) and a wonderful extended family of in-laws, neighbors, shipmates, and friends.

A graduate of The College of the Holy Cross, Paul was the son of the late William and Erika Fineran of Dutchess County, NY. He was a proud member of Navy's submarine service, serving as a weapons officer on the USS Swordfish (SSN-579).

He was a lifelong athlete, participating in wrestling and lacrosse in High School and College, and playing soccer, softball, basketball, running, biking, swimming, and many more sports which brought him endless joy. His sense of humor and perseverance carried him through life and his long battle with cancer.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 43454 Crossroads Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147 on Saturday, May 4th at 1pm. A Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2nd from 5-7pm, at the same location. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at this link: https://events.lls.org/pages/nca/inmemoryofpaulfineran
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Loudoun Funeral Chapel
Download Now