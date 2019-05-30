|
|
Paula Anne Fox
Salisbury, MD - Paula Anne Fox, of Maryland and formerly of Germantown died May 20, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born January 30, 1950 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of Margaret (Peggy) Griffin and the late Paul DeCheck.
Paula had worked for over 49 years as an RN. She worked in hospitals, Green Haven Prison, as a Nursing Supervisor for many nursing homes and CEO of several nursing homes in New York State, Conn., and Texas.
She is survived in addition to her mother by her husband, George Fox, sons: Philip (Suzanne) Massaro, James (Rosemary) Massaro, Aaron Anderson, Adrian Fox, and grandchildren, Amber Fox, Angelina Massaro, Vivianna Massaro, Samuel Massaro, Philomena Massaro, Matthias Massaro, and Jessica Massaro.
Also surviving are her siblings Michael DeCheck, Colleen Breen, Monica Jackson, and Maureen DeCheck.
A memorial service will take place June 1, 2019 at the Reformed Church of Germantown at 11 am. Interment will be in the Reformed Church Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations are requested in her memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 30, 2019