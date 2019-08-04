Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Cemetery
S. Nellie Hill Road
Dover Plains, NY
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Cemetery
S. Nellie Hill Road
Dover Plains, NY
Paula E. VonRichthofen


1942 - 2019
Paula E. VonRichthofen Obituary
Paula E. VonRichthofen

Dover Plains - Paula E. VonRichthofen, 76, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Mrs. VonRichthofen was a teacher's aide at the Wingdale Elementary School retiring in the 1980s.

Born on February 2, 1942 in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Ertl Thompson and Mr. Prochaska. On April 9, 1965 in Dover Plains, NY she married Daryl VonRichthofen who predeceased her on March 30, 2005. Mrs. VonRichthofen was a longtime member of the Dover Plains United Methodist Church.

Mrs. VonRichthofen is survived by two sons, Karl VonRichthofen of Deland, FL and Paul VonRichthofen of Dover Plains, NY. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Thompson.

Graveside services and burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Valley View Cemetery, S. Nellie Hill Road, Dover Plains, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
