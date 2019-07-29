Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Marys Church
11 Clinton St
Wappingers Falls, NY
Paula Garnot Obituary
Paula Garnot

Pleasant Valley - Paula Garnot, 70, of Pleasant Valley, formerly of Wappingers Falls, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

She was born in Poughkeepsie July 3, 1949, the daughter of Raymond and Rose Marie Italiano DiRocco. On May 13, 1972, she married Vincent Garnot, who survives at home. Paula was a teacher in the City of Poughkeepsie school district until her retirement. She received her Associates degree from D,C.C., and Masters degree from New Paltz State Teachers College.

She is survived by her husband Vincent, Son, Eric Garnot (Erika) of Naples, N.Y., Daughter, Kara Choi (Joon) of Henderson, Nev., Grandchildren, Madelyn, Griffin, Felicia, Simon, Sophie, and Vivienne, and a sister, Lorraine DiRocco and her partner, Lori Dumas of Little River, S.C., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday at 9:30 AM at St. Marys Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donation may be made to or Project- Backpack.org To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 29 to July 30, 2019
