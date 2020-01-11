|
|
Paula Minara
Stormville - Paula A. Minara, 68, a resident of Stormville since 2014, died on January 10, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in NYC. She previously lived in Carmel and Mamaroneck.
Born in Yonkers on June 26, 1951, she was the daughter of Joseph and Benedetta (Cali) Fatebena. Paula worked as a Human Resources Director for over 10 years until her retirement in 2001.
Paula was a parishioner at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction. She liked baking, cooking, and traveling. More than anything, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
On July 10, 1993 on City Island, she married Robert Minara who predeceased her on September 11, 2001. She is survived by her children, Peter Porcelli and his wife Christina of Stormville and Roseann Porcelli of Stormville; her grandchildren, Peter J. "PJ" Porcelli, Jr. and Gavin Walter Porcelli; her mother, Benedetta "Betty" (Cali) Fatebena; her sister, Joann Denny; her former husband, Peter A. Porcelli and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her father, Joseph Fatebena.
Calling hours will be held on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 10 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Paula's memory to or the . Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020