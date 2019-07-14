|
|
Paula Northrup
PLEASANT VALLEY - Paula Jean Northrup, 83, of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY, after a brief illness. Paula was born on May 22, 1936, to Evelyn Pitcher and Paul Van Dusen in Johnson City, NY. She grew up in Maine, N.Y., and spent many happy years growing up with her extended family there. She was a 1953 graduate of Vestal Central High School, Vestal, N.Y., and married Donald Northrup Jr., on June 18, 1955. In 1960 Paula and Don moved to Pleasant Valley, N.Y., and they lived there for the next 59 years. Paula and Don just recently celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary. Paula was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to crochet, needlepoint, do crosswords, crewel and Jumble puzzles. She enjoyed camping over the years to Massena, Mongaup Pond, and she especially loved clamming in Rhode Island. Paula held many titles…including that of Grandma, Meme, Nana, Great-Meme, Great-Nana, PJ and Tweetie. Each of her grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and they will cherish all the wonderful memories of their life with her. Paula is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Donald, children Douglas Northrup (Sheryl), Wendy Karn Asaro (Nicolo), Megan Verdichizzi (Vincent) and Richard Northrup (Jana Gibbons). Grandchildren Samantha and Cassandra Verdichizzi, Brody Karn, Jenna-Kate Monisoff (Aram), Michael (Daron), Amanda and Brittany Northrup, Cody-Lyn Stryker (Chris), Nicolena Asaro, Elizabeth Asaro (Nathanial) and Patrick Asaro (Katie). Brothers and Sister-in-laws Mark Northrup (Barbara) and David Northrup (Lynn). Great-grandchildren Tyler Galvin, Andre, Quinn, Jamison and Emma Northrup, Elizabeth Stryker, David and Thomas Creese, Luna and Nicolina Fenson. Nieces and nephews Betsy DeHaven (Jim), Mark Northrup (Linda), Jennifer Barry (Balto) and Sarah Bryant (Daniel). Cousins Brenda and Dale Hawley, Karen Gorman (Eugene), Janet and Wayne Craver. Paula was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Joseph Marconi. Services are entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley, N.Y. In following with Mom's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sparrow's Nest, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Mom……you're the source behind so many of our best stories! Love you xoxo
For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 14, 2019