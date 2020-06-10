Pauline Jones Fletcher
Poughkeepsie, New York - Pauline Jones Fletcher was born in Wakefield, Virginia to Captoria Crocker Jones Green and Rossie Jones. Pauline was married to William Curtis Fletcher of Poughkeepsie, New York. Pauline attended and completed her education in the Poughkeepsie City School system. Pauline was employed with Hudson River Psychiatric Center for a number of years before she sought and retained employment with IBM (Poughkeepsie Plant) where she retired from in 1991.
Pauline was a lifelong and active member of Smith Metropolitan AME Zion Church in the City of Poughkeepsie where she served as the Preacher's Steward, Trustee Board and President of the Deaconess Board. She was also a member of Church Women United until the time of her passing. Pauline especially enjoyed partaking in Bible Studies.
Everyone who knew Pauline spoke of her kindness and empathy. Even when she became physically challenged, she never lost her spirit and maintained contact with her Church family and friends via telephone.
Pauline leaves to remember and cherish her memories her soulmate and husband William C. Fletcher (Poughkeepsie). Her sisters Valerie Z. Green and Allison D. Green (Poughkeepsie) and brother Herbert Jones (San Diego, California). Children; Marilyn Cooper (Beacon), Rossie K. Taylor and Lisette (Andre) Greenberg of Poughkeepsie. A special cousin Beulah Jackson (Beacon). Pauline had eight (8) grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and six (6) great great grandchildren and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Randi Jo Lawrence, her son Wayne Fletcher, her grandson Rossie K. Taylor Jr., her siblings Mary Jones Williams, Cathleen Jones, Bertha Mae Jones, Marilyn Jones and Delores Jones Moore.
Proverbs 31:25 "Strength and honor are her clothing."
Due to the underlying circumstance, services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial taking place at Poughkeepsie, Rural Cemetery.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Poughkeepsie, New York - Pauline Jones Fletcher was born in Wakefield, Virginia to Captoria Crocker Jones Green and Rossie Jones. Pauline was married to William Curtis Fletcher of Poughkeepsie, New York. Pauline attended and completed her education in the Poughkeepsie City School system. Pauline was employed with Hudson River Psychiatric Center for a number of years before she sought and retained employment with IBM (Poughkeepsie Plant) where she retired from in 1991.
Pauline was a lifelong and active member of Smith Metropolitan AME Zion Church in the City of Poughkeepsie where she served as the Preacher's Steward, Trustee Board and President of the Deaconess Board. She was also a member of Church Women United until the time of her passing. Pauline especially enjoyed partaking in Bible Studies.
Everyone who knew Pauline spoke of her kindness and empathy. Even when she became physically challenged, she never lost her spirit and maintained contact with her Church family and friends via telephone.
Pauline leaves to remember and cherish her memories her soulmate and husband William C. Fletcher (Poughkeepsie). Her sisters Valerie Z. Green and Allison D. Green (Poughkeepsie) and brother Herbert Jones (San Diego, California). Children; Marilyn Cooper (Beacon), Rossie K. Taylor and Lisette (Andre) Greenberg of Poughkeepsie. A special cousin Beulah Jackson (Beacon). Pauline had eight (8) grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and six (6) great great grandchildren and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Randi Jo Lawrence, her son Wayne Fletcher, her grandson Rossie K. Taylor Jr., her siblings Mary Jones Williams, Cathleen Jones, Bertha Mae Jones, Marilyn Jones and Delores Jones Moore.
Proverbs 31:25 "Strength and honor are her clothing."
Due to the underlying circumstance, services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial taking place at Poughkeepsie, Rural Cemetery.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.