Pauline Mendoza
Beacon, NY - Pauline Mendoza, 91, a life-long Beacon resident passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at the Montefiore St. Luke's-Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. She was born in Beacon, NY on September 29, 1929, daughter of the late John and Rafael (DeAngelo) Yanarella.
On November 28, 1954 in Beacon, she married Rudolph C. Mendoza, who predeceased her on May 27, 2017, after 63-years of marriage; and now they will be reunited in time for their 66th Anniversary, together forever.
She attended and graduated from Beacon City Schools; and later in the mid-late 80's worked in the cafeteria at Rombout Middle School, until she retired. Pauline also worked as a beautician hairdresser for many years, and even had her own salon at one-time.
Pauline was a communicant of St. Joachim-John the Evangelist Church in Beacon; She was a member of the St. Fidelis Faternity, Order of Secular Francisian at St. Lawrence Friary in Beacon. Pauline will be remembered for being an excellent cook, and her love for crocheting.
Pauline is survived by her 4 children: Paulette Mendoza-Case, Patricia (Richard) Buchalski, Ed Mendoza and Arthur (Janelle) Mendoza. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren: Devon, Jenn, Nicole, Patricia, Alisha, Amanda, Alyssa, Sienna, Leyna and Dawson; and her 4 great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Abbygail, Vanessa and Jaxson. Her one sister Antoinette Knight also survives.
Along with her husband, she was predeceased by 3 brothers, Joseph, Ernest and John Yanarella; and 3 sisters, Connie Maskiewicz, Minnie Lacey, Annmarie Adach.
A Graveside Service will be held privately for her family at the St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Beacon; A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date, in light of the recent pandemic occurrence and restrictions. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508; To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory of Pauline, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com