Pearl M. Goodwin
Poughkeepsie - Pearl Margaret Goodwin, 93, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully at her home on June 19, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on March 30, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Nicholas and Pearl (Schelb) Cavalo.
She married Cornelius Lynch (deceased) on October 10, 1945. Together they had six children: Julia Barocsi of Ansonia, CT, John (Patricia) Lynch of Milford, CT, Nancy (Charlie) Roman of Wells, ME, Jeannette (Ronnie) Boucher of Derby, CT, Karen DeCarlo of Ansonia, CT and Doreen Shepheard (Bob) of Wappingers Falls, NY; as well as 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Pearl later married Daniel Goodwin on March 29, 1971. He predeceased her on December 21, 1979.
Formerly of Bridgeport, CT and Wappingers Falls, NY, Pearl moved to Las Vegas, NV upon her retirement from IBM in 1991. She enjoyed her time there and participated in numerous activities, including memberships in the Irish Club, Italian Club, New York Club and Travel Club as well as volunteering for the Salvation Army. She returned to Dutchess County in 2013 to be closer to her family.
In New York, Pearl stayed active by volunteering for Meals on Wheels of Wappingers Falls for seven years, and enjoyed helping the volunteers of the Dutchess County Ancient Order of Hibernians with their annual luncheons to benefit the veterans residing at Castle Point.
There will be no calling hours. A Christian Burial will take place on June 25, 2020 at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Due to New York State guidelines, attendance at the gravesite will be limited to immediate family.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Wappinger Falls, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 2568 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Poughkeepsie - Pearl Margaret Goodwin, 93, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully at her home on June 19, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on March 30, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Nicholas and Pearl (Schelb) Cavalo.
She married Cornelius Lynch (deceased) on October 10, 1945. Together they had six children: Julia Barocsi of Ansonia, CT, John (Patricia) Lynch of Milford, CT, Nancy (Charlie) Roman of Wells, ME, Jeannette (Ronnie) Boucher of Derby, CT, Karen DeCarlo of Ansonia, CT and Doreen Shepheard (Bob) of Wappingers Falls, NY; as well as 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Pearl later married Daniel Goodwin on March 29, 1971. He predeceased her on December 21, 1979.
Formerly of Bridgeport, CT and Wappingers Falls, NY, Pearl moved to Las Vegas, NV upon her retirement from IBM in 1991. She enjoyed her time there and participated in numerous activities, including memberships in the Irish Club, Italian Club, New York Club and Travel Club as well as volunteering for the Salvation Army. She returned to Dutchess County in 2013 to be closer to her family.
In New York, Pearl stayed active by volunteering for Meals on Wheels of Wappingers Falls for seven years, and enjoyed helping the volunteers of the Dutchess County Ancient Order of Hibernians with their annual luncheons to benefit the veterans residing at Castle Point.
There will be no calling hours. A Christian Burial will take place on June 25, 2020 at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Due to New York State guidelines, attendance at the gravesite will be limited to immediate family.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Wappinger Falls, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 2568 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.