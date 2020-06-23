Pearl M. Goodwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl M. Goodwin

Poughkeepsie - Pearl Margaret Goodwin, 93, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully at her home on June 19, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on March 30, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Nicholas and Pearl (Schelb) Cavalo.

She married Cornelius Lynch (deceased) on October 10, 1945. Together they had six children: Julia Barocsi of Ansonia, CT, John (Patricia) Lynch of Milford, CT, Nancy (Charlie) Roman of Wells, ME, Jeannette (Ronnie) Boucher of Derby, CT, Karen DeCarlo of Ansonia, CT and Doreen Shepheard (Bob) of Wappingers Falls, NY; as well as 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Pearl later married Daniel Goodwin on March 29, 1971. He predeceased her on December 21, 1979.

Formerly of Bridgeport, CT and Wappingers Falls, NY, Pearl moved to Las Vegas, NV upon her retirement from IBM in 1991. She enjoyed her time there and participated in numerous activities, including memberships in the Irish Club, Italian Club, New York Club and Travel Club as well as volunteering for the Salvation Army. She returned to Dutchess County in 2013 to be closer to her family.

In New York, Pearl stayed active by volunteering for Meals on Wheels of Wappingers Falls for seven years, and enjoyed helping the volunteers of the Dutchess County Ancient Order of Hibernians with their annual luncheons to benefit the veterans residing at Castle Point.

There will be no calling hours. A Christian Burial will take place on June 25, 2020 at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Due to New York State guidelines, attendance at the gravesite will be limited to immediate family.

Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Wappinger Falls, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 2568 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved