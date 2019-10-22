|
|
Pedro Nieves
Hopewell Junction - Pedro Nieves, 95, an area resident since 2017, died on October 12, 2019.
Born in Puerto Rico, on September 10, 1924, he was the son of Cornelia and Delfin Nieves. He came to the Bronx, New York, in 1948 and began working in a candy factory. Later he started working as a custodian at the Ruizcelli Bake shop on Castle Hill Ave. Eventually he learned all about the business, became a Baker, and purchased the bakery. He also owned a grocery store on Olmstead Ave. for several years. Pedro was a respected member of the Baker's association in New York City. He had many good times bowling with his Baker buddies. During the early years of being a father, he enjoyed being a Coach and Manager for the Castle Hill Little League. He had a reputation for being a very helpful and generous man.
Pedro married Maria on December 25, 1953 (Christmas Day). He is survived by his three sons Edwin, George and Nelson, his two daughter in-laws MaryBeth and Susan, his seven grandchildren Jennifer, Marissa, Ashley, David, Lisa, Joshua, and Laura, and one great-granddaughter Jocelyn; and many nieces and nephews.
In November, there will be a private ceremony at the Saint Raymond's cemetery in the Bronx.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019