Peg Littlefield
Hyde Park - Margaret Littlefield, affectionately known as "Peg", 77, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, with her family by her side at her son's home in Hyde Park.
Born July 16, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Hilda Culp Sackett.
Peg was a graduate of the Hudson River State Hospital School of Nursing. Upon becoming a Registered Nurse, she began a thirty-seven-year career at Hudson River Psychiatric Center; retiring as a Nurse Administrator in 1996.
She was a member of the Hudson River State Hospital Nurses' Alumni Association and was once active with the hospital's Community Advisory Board.
Survivors include her three children, Suzanne White and husband, Eric, Eric Littlefield and wife, Kristin, and Jon Littlefield and wife, Ann, all of Hyde Park; granddaughter, Leanne Littlefield, of Hyde Park; step-grandchildren, Ashley, Katie and Ryan Wade and wife, Brianna; brother, Joseph Sackett and wife, Nancy, of Hyde Park; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Charles Sackett.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 5 PM, on Sunday, March 15th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Route 9, Hyde Park.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11 AM, Monday, March 16th at LaGrange Rural Cemetery, 116 Overlook Road, Poughkeepsie. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate.
Peg's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ()
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020