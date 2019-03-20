Services
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Poughkeepsie - Peggie M. Liebman, 96, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Peggie was born Pearl Michael Pedolski on November 18, 1922 and was a life long resident of Poughkeepsie, NY. She was the daughter of Harry and Jennie Stein Pedolski.

Peggie attended Poughkeepsie High School and graduated with a business degree from Russell Sage College. After graduation, she worked with her father at his clothing store "Harry's" in Pougkeepsie and the Youth Fashion Guild in New York City.



On August 30, 1953, Peggie married Jack L. Liebman. Peggie was a homemaker and volunteered at various local organizations. She was a life long member of Temple Beth-El and a member of the Sisterhood of Temple Beth-El.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack L. Liebman in 1995 and her sister Ruth Pedolski Stein in 1998. She was also predeceased by two nephews, Peter Stein and Michael Stein.



Peggie is survived by her two daughters Jane (James) Sullivan of East Hampton, NY and Trudie (Todd) Lund of LaGrangeville, NY her granddaughter Carrie Sullivan of New York, NY, several cousins and nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . In memory of Peggie's life, say a kind word or do a good deed for a friend or stranger. Arrangements are under the direction of Parmele Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home 110 Fulton Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
