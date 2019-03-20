|
|
Penelope J. Landis
Clinton - Penelope J. Landis, 68, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on March 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born October 16, 1950 in Kingston, NY. Her parents were Dick and Dorothy Landis.
She was diagnosed with MS as a teenager and spent the rest of her life living with the disease. Penny loved animals, music and was very crafty.
Penelope is survived by her children; Heidi (Bernie) Herzfeld of Poughkeepsie, NY and Dion Stickter of Boston, MA; a brother Michael (Carol) Landis of California; grandsons Anthony Pulver of Alabama and Richard Campbell III of Colorado; great granddaughter Kaylani Herman-Kasnia.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 20, 2019