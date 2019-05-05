Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Rocco's Society
26 S. Chestnut Street
Beacon, NY
Wappingers Falls - Penny Harrison of Wappingers Falls entered into rest Friday, April 26, 2019 at home. She was 71.

Daughter of the late Donald and Genee Baylash, she was born on December 5, 1947 in Beacon. She married Walter Harrison; he survives at home in Wappingers Falls.

Penny enjoyed a career with IBM, retiring from their Poughkeepsie location. In her spare time, she volunteered for Meals-On-Wheels of Wappingers Falls and Driving for Seniors.

In addition to her husband, Walter, she is survived by her children, Kelly Colton and her partner, Don Santivenere of Beacon, and Arthur Craig, Jr. of Kokomo, Indiana; brother, Allison Baylash of Wappingers Falls; sisters, Darlene Smith of Beacon, and Michelle Arnold and her husband, Bill of Wyoming; and grandchildren, Amanda Heckle, Shelby Martins, Skyler Craig and Leigha Craig.

She was predeceased by her brothers, David and Shane Baylash.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm at St. Rocco's Society, 26 S. Chestnut Street in Beacon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Penny's name to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Penny's name to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 5, 2019
