Peola Mae Parker
AMENIA, NY - Peola Mae Parker, 81, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Ms. Parker worked as a therapy aide at the former Wassaic Developmental Center in Wassaic, NY for 35 years.
Born on August 14, 1937 in Carroll County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Vernon Lankford and Fannie Elizabeth (Brown) Dorsey.
Ms. Parker survived by her former husband, William S. Parker, Sr. of Canton, CT; a son, William S. Parker, Jr. and his wife, Debbie Horton, of Amenia, NY; three daughters, Malinda Parker and her companion, David Mayville of Pleasant Valley, NY, Mary Louise Parker of Pleasant Valley, NY and Lisa Hope Parker and her wife, Dawn Markling of Minneapolis, MN. She is also survived by three sisters, Betsinda Fisher of Amenia, NY, Polly Dorsey of Maryland and Dolly Dorm of Florida ; two grandchildren, Joshua Hapeman and Chena Parker and two great grandchildren, Noah and Davin Hapeman.
Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 21, 2019