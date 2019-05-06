|
|
Percy Perry
Poughkeepsie - On April 29, 2019 Percy Perry departed from the land of the living to enter eternal rest.
Percy was born on December 15, 1939 in Louisburg, North Carolina to Betty Gray Perry and James R. Perry Sr. Percy attended Riverside School in Louisburg, NC. After school, he relocated to Poughkeepsie, New York.
He married Ann Perry in 1963 and was blessed with one son, Anthony and one daughter, Laurel and also blessed to receive grandchildren. Percy worked at Shatz Federal Bearings, Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum and Our Lady of Lords High School. He was very happy to see the games at the school and was a great supporter of the sports programs. He enjoyed watching the kids play. Percy was good with his hands, even the broken one with the cast. He was a hardworking man who enjoyed repairing things around the house, such as plumbing, carpentry, masonry and painting in his spare time. Percy was a member of the Local 74 and received an award for 10 years of dedicated service. He was a great union supporter. He had a great sense of humor and was always making jokes. His grandchildren enjoyed his sense of humor and will miss him dearly.
Percy leave to cherish his memories; his wife, Ann; son, Anthony, daughter; Laurel; grandchildren, Kashara, Ashali, Eugaisia, Nazhir, Lauree, Jazhir and Kelaja Perry; 4 great-grandchildren, Tyree, Treasure, Love and Re'al Perry; brothers, James Jr., Elder Napolean Walker, William (Bill) and one sister, Annette Perry. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a faithful friend and co-worker, James Alexander. Percy is predeceased by his brother, Jessie Sr. "We loved him, but God loved him best the family says so long until we meet again."
Donations can be made to Our Lady of Lords High School to benefit the children. Mr. Perry will repose 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the Chapel. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2019