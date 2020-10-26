1/1
Perley Gordineer Jr.
Perley Gordineer, Jr.

Dover Plains - Perley Gordineer, Jr., 83, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Dover Plains. Mr. Gordineer was a Supervisor at General Motors in Tarrytown, NY. He later worked as a custodian for the Dover Union Free School District.

Born on January 10, 1937 in Peekskill, NY, he was the son of the late Perley Gordineer, Sr. and Eleanor (Maddox) Gordineer. Mr. Gordineer proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. On August 7, 1965 in Peekskill, NY, he married Mary Gambino who predeceased him on November 28, 2020.

Mr. Gordineer is survived by two daughters, Nancy Dalrymple and her husband, Todd, of Dover Plains and Laura Gordineer and her companion, Sean Stapleton of Dover Plains and two sons, Raymond Gordineer, Sr. of Pleasant Valley, NY and Randy Gordineer and his wife, Nina, of North Carolina. He is also survived by a sister, Anne Male of Concord, VA; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica and Lisa Dalrymple, Michael McGowan, Jr, Ray Gordineer, Jr and Branden, Kayla, James and R.J. Gordineer; a great-grandson, Miles Hebden and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Gordineer was predeceased by two sisters, Judy and Patty and three brothers, Thomas, Dennis and Haviland Gordineer.

A graveside service and burial will take place at1 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Charles Cemetery, S. Nellie Hill Road, Dover Plains, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2649 South Rd #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
