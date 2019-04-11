Perry Satz



Poughkeepsie - Perry Satz, 88, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, at The Pines Nursing Home, Poughkeepsie, NY. Perry was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 5, 1931 to the late Michael and Rose Satz. He was raised in Poughkeepsie from age 2 on, attending all local schools. After graduation from Poughkeepsie High School he attended Illinois University and after graduation he served in the US Army in Korea during the Korean War. Service completed, he attended Cornell Law School. Upon graduation and passing the bar, he returned to Poughkeepsie to practice law. Although he practiced primarily matrimonial/family law, his practice included criminal defense, Personal Injury suits, appeals, settlements and trials. He has been recognized as an accomplished attorney in several publications in the 80's and 90's such as "Best Lawyers in America" and Martindale Hubbell's publication of "Most Prestigious Lawyers in the US". He was a member of The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, The American Bar Association, The NYS Bar Association and the Dutchess County Bar Association which honored and celebrated his 50 years of practice held in September 2009. He was also an adjunct professor and lecturer at Marist College for the education and training of paralegal students. He also lectured at Cornell Law School, and was a speaker at many CLE programs sponsored by the NYS Bar Association. He also received a citation from the NYS Senate on his many accomplishments during his career. He was very proud to have mentored many Associates over the years including Michael Kirshon and Maria Rosa who later were his partners in the firm Satz, Kirshon & Rosa. He and his wife retired to Key West, FL, where they spent many happy years. Perry is survived by his devoted wife, Linda, of 57 years, his two children, Michael and Michele, whom he admired so very much, and his three grandchildren, Toby, Archie and Lana-Kaye who brought him much joy. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Greenfield (Paul) and nephew Harry Greenfield (Joyce). He was predeceased by his brother, Leonard and his lovely niece, Michele. He leaves behind many friends and family who loved his sense of humor, his love of jazz, golf, swimming and gin rummy and all the good times he shared with all of us. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 1:30-3:30PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be at 2PM Sunday and Rabbi Renni Altman will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019