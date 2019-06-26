Services
Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home
83 East Main Street
Pawling, NY 12564
(845) 855-3550
Peter Rappa
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home
83 East Main Street
Pawling, NY 12564
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
39 East Main Street
Pawling, NY
Burial
Following Services
Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
342 South Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY
Peter A. Rappa Obituary
Peter A. Rappa

Montrose - Peter Anthony Rappa, 89, formerly of Poughquag, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Montrose Veterans Home, Montrose, NY.

Born in New York City on July 12, 1929 to Ceasar and Nunzia (Lupo) Rappa, he served in the US Army during the Korean War and went on to become a police officer for the New York City Police Department. On February 21, 1954 he married Theresa Chiarello at Holy Rosary Church, NYC. She predeceased him on May 24, 2019.

Peter enjoyed golf and was an avid NY Yankees fan. He was a former member of the Men's Softball League and the Union Vale Republican Club.

He is survived by his three sons, Peter and wife Patricia of Katonah, Robert and wife Julie of Poughquag, and Richard, also of Poughquag; six grandchildren, Rachel, Gianna, Michael, Sydney, Lorenzo, and Marissa; his brother Fred Rappa of Levittown; a nephew Fred Jr and two nieces, Regina and Geraldine.

In addition to his wife, he is predeceased by his sister, Marie Cizmar.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, June 27th from 4-7 PM at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM at St. John's Church, 39 East Main Street, Pawling, NY. Following the service, anyone wishing to may proceed to Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Town of Union Vale Squad, PO Box 161, Billings, NY 12510. Please put "In Memory of Peter Rappa" on the memo line.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 26, 2019
