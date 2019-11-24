|
Peter Bailey
AMENIA, NY - Peter Bailey, 68, of Amenia passed away unexpectedly November 23, taking with him his sense of humor, integrity, wisdom, pride, and devotion to his family and friends that will be so sorely missed by all who knew him.
Although the entire community knew him as "Dad," he had a very special way of keeping his sons and grandchildren, and, by extension, their families and friends, under his wing through loving jabs, tailgate talks, and crash courses in the school of hard knocks, as many who stepped out of line can attest.
His signature tilted hat —a nod to his Navy Seabee years during the Vietnam War when he proudly served in the Philippines, majoring in welding and military bridge-building, and minoring in boxing and mischief—will serve as a reminder of his fierce patriotism and pride in his service to his country, as well as the strength and depth of the friendships forged there and dutifully maintained ever after.
A welder by trade, farmer by hobby, and a fixture in the local community, Pete took his greatest pride in raising four strong, hard-working men who will, with honor and fortitude, take his place watching over each other, as well as his wife, their mother, Karen Bailey (née Murphy), with whom he was, after 45 years, still completely smitten.
Married in 1976, Karen and Pete demonstrated the kind of love and devotion it takes to stay true through thick and thin. May her heart remain full from the many years of love and loyalty he gave her as she continues the strong legacy they built together.
In addition to his wife, Karen, and four sons: Steve, Chris (Trisha), Sam (Erin), and Shane (Krista), Pete leaves behind a large extended family including his siblings, Judy Burkhardt (Wayne), Benjamin Bailey (Rita), Jill Davies-Tuttle (Jim), Russell Bailey (Cathy), Bobby Thompson, his grandchildren Ashley, Max, Lily, Libby, Caroline, Madison, Caitrin, Rhett, Amelia, Grace, Colin, and Paige, great granddaughter Indy, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends, all of whom he loved so deeply. He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Jean Bailey.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Rd. in Amenia with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Rd., Amenia, NY 12501. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019