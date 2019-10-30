|
Peter Chadwick
HYDE PARK - Peter E. Chadwick, 81, an area resident since 1967, died on October 29, 2019 at home. He previously lived in Yonkers.
Born in Dobbs Ferry on July 24, 1938, Peter was the son of the late Christopher and Anne (Billie) Chadwick. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1957-1961. Peter was employed by the Poughkeepsie Medical Group until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores M. (Kotash) Chadwick; his son, Scott Chadwick; his brother, Thomas Chadwick; and his nephews, Christopher and David Chadwick. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Christopher Chadwick.
Visitation will be held from 2 -6 pm on Sunday at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Tuesday at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by inurnment at the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to Castle Point VAMC. Please visit Peter's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019