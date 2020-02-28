|
|
Peter Donohue
New Smyrna Beach, FL - Peter Donohue, 87, died February 17, 2020 in New Smyna Beach, Florida following a brief illness. Uncle Pete was born in Astoria, New York to Evelyn and Michael Donohue.
He was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army and then a system analyst with IBM until his early retirement at age 53. He resided with his wife Janet in Poughkeepsie, New York during his working years but then relocated to New Smyna Beach. He and Aunt Jan enjoyed traveling and spending time at their beach front condominium. Uncle Pete was an avid golfer and played daily for many, many years, later serving as Marshal at his chosen course. Uncle Pete never met a stranger and loved to "shoot the breeze."
He is preceded in death by his parents as well as brothers Joseph, Bernie, and Michael as well as niece Priscilla and nephew Edward.
He is survived by his sister Evelyn Donhue, 93, of Hudson New York. In addition are nieces Lynne, Diane, Michele, Eileen, Kathleen and Jennifer, a nephew Mark, as well as MANY great and great great nieces and nephews. We all will miss him dearly.
His family will scatter his ashes in a private setting.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020