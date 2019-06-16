Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Marys Church
11 Clinton St
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Dutka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Dutka


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter Dutka Obituary
Peter Dutka

Wappingers Falls - Peter L. Dutka, 67, of Wappingers Falls, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Brooklyn September 27, 1951, the son of Peter and Louise Kochmer Dutka. On October 14, 1972, he was married to Marie J. Fenimore in Brooklyn. Mr. Dutka was employed by IBM in Poughkeepsie and E. Fishkill as a Designer for 32 years. He coached Little League for many years in both the town and village of Wappingers. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife Marie, at home, Sons, Peter Dutka (Kristine) of Richmond, Texas, Michael Dutka (Crystal) of Missouri City, Texas, Joseph Dutka of Wappingers Falls, Grandchildren, Koby, Kenneth, Reid, and Landon. a sister, Martha Mead (Raymond), of Myrtle Beach, S.C., a brother, Stephen Dutka (Dona) of LaGrange, Nephews, Kevin Mead, Sean O'Brien, a Niece Heather Ellery.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday from 5 to 9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Marys Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . We are grateful for the loving care by Drs. Murthy and Erik Sims. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now