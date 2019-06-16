|
|
Peter Dutka
Wappingers Falls - Peter L. Dutka, 67, of Wappingers Falls, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Brooklyn September 27, 1951, the son of Peter and Louise Kochmer Dutka. On October 14, 1972, he was married to Marie J. Fenimore in Brooklyn. Mr. Dutka was employed by IBM in Poughkeepsie and E. Fishkill as a Designer for 32 years. He coached Little League for many years in both the town and village of Wappingers. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife Marie, at home, Sons, Peter Dutka (Kristine) of Richmond, Texas, Michael Dutka (Crystal) of Missouri City, Texas, Joseph Dutka of Wappingers Falls, Grandchildren, Koby, Kenneth, Reid, and Landon. a sister, Martha Mead (Raymond), of Myrtle Beach, S.C., a brother, Stephen Dutka (Dona) of LaGrange, Nephews, Kevin Mead, Sean O'Brien, a Niece Heather Ellery.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday from 5 to 9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Marys Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . We are grateful for the loving care by Drs. Murthy and Erik Sims. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019