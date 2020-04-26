|
Peter E. Shipley
Somers - Peter E. Shipley, a resident of Somers, NY formerly of New Paltz, NY passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Peter was born on Long Island and after marriage to his beloved wife Marianne, moved to the Hudson Valley. He worked in the automotive industry in many capacities including in sales for the Ford Motor Company. Peter served as a volunteer fireman in Ulster County for more than twenty years, loved to travel and held a private pilot's license.
In addition to Marianne (nee McAuliffe), Peter is survived by his daughters Catherine Shipley-Burns (Bill), Donna Shipley-Kelly (John) and nephew Timothy McNamara (Patricia). He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Mary, Annie, Lauren, Margeaux, Philip, Matthew, Nicholas, Genevieve.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Church, Bedford, N.Y. this summer. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, Marian Helpers Center, Eden Hill, 2 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge, MA 01262. (www.marian.org)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020