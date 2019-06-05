Peter Givas



Poughkeepsie - Peter Givas, 98 Of Poughkeepsie NY., passed away on May 29, 2019 at home. He was born September 7, 1920 in Newark, NJ., the son of Thomas and Roxanne (Costas) Givas. He married Mary (Maria) Bay on September 8, 1956 in Montreal Canada. Maria predeceased her husband of 62 years this past March. Peter was a veteran of WWII, serving in the China, Burma, India Campaign with the 464 Coast Artillery Battalion. He worked at IBM in accounting from 1951 until his retirement in 1986.



Peter was active in The Order of Ahepa International and at the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church. Peter was a loving Father and 'Papou'. He was dedicated to his family and was closely involved with his grandchildren. Peter loved to travel with friends and family. He was loved by his family and will be deeply missed.



Survivors include his sons, Thomas (Lynn) Givas of Syracuse, Nicholas Givas, at home and Stephen Givas of Rochester NY. Sisters include; Freda Voonasis of Albuquerque NM, surviving, Froso Pertesis, predeceased and Stella Givas, predeceased. Grandchildren include; Stephanie (Peter)Sheedy of Newburgh, Peter (Elizabeth) Givas of East Syracuse and Nicholas Givas of Syracuse. He had one great-granddaughter Jane Givas who always brought a smile to his face. There are several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie NY 12603. Services will be Saturday morning at 10 AM at the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church, 140 So. Grand Ave., Poughkeepsie NY 12603. Entombment will follow in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may go to Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019