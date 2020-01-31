|
Peter L. Good, a long-time resident of Glenham, NY died January 30, 2020. He was 57.
Peter was born on December 27, 1962 the son of George A. and Margaret E. (Hayward) Good.
For over 35 years Peter worked as a cable tv installer, service tech and re-wire tech for various companies and most recently worked as a maintenance tech for Hawthorn Suites in Fishkill, NY.
On September 19, 1999 Peter married the love of his life Laura (Kopec) who survives at home.
Peter enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed carpentry, and built his own home. He obtained certificates from BOCES in Valhalla in carpentry and sheetrock installation.
In addition to his wife Laura, Peter is survived by his sister Kellyann Good of Pleasant Valley; his nephews, James Good Jr. and Peter V. Good of Pleasant Valley; his uncle, James Hayward (Mary) of New Jersey; his aunts, Janet Lawlor and Kathleen "Chickie" Hayward, both of Florida; and many other relatives & friends.
Peter was predeceased by his parents George and Margaret, as well as his brothers George Jr., Gene, and James Good.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 850 Wolcott Avenue, Beacon, NY. A service will follow at 11 a.m. with The Rev. John Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Beacon.
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com for online condolences and Peter's Book of Memories.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020